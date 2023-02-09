Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say went missing Wednesday evening.

74-year-old Patrick Joseph Nugent reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.

Deputies from Waupaca and Waushara Counties traveled the roads he would have taken, and did not locate Nugent. According to family, Nugent has not been diagnosed with any illnesses that cause cognitive decline, but he does occasionally get confused.

Nugent is 5′11,″ and 177 lbs, with gray thinning hair, a mustache, blue eyes, and glasses. He has a surgical scar on his chest.

Nugent left his home in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe with a license plate of 798-YFN.

Anyone who locates Nugent is asked to contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

