News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Waupaca County man reported missing

Patrick Nugent did not arrive to a scheduled overnight medical procedure in Waushara County...
Patrick Nugent did not arrive to a scheduled overnight medical procedure in Waushara County Wednesday evening.(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say went missing Wednesday evening.

74-year-old Patrick Joseph Nugent reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.

Deputies from Waupaca and Waushara Counties traveled the roads he would have taken, and did not locate Nugent. According to family, Nugent has not been diagnosed with any illnesses that cause cognitive decline, but he does occasionally get confused.

Nugent is 5′11,″ and 177 lbs, with gray thinning hair, a mustache, blue eyes, and glasses. He has a surgical scar on his chest.

Nugent left his home in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe with a license plate of 798-YFN.

Anyone who locates Nugent is asked to contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Hot air balloons in the air.
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event
New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Day Canceled Thursday - Snow threat diminished in central Wisconsin

Latest News

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) drives the baseline on Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the...
Hepburn scores 19, Wisconsin tops Penn State 79-74 in OT
You can drop off donations at Mobil in Rothschild during work hours. Monday-Thursday 4:30 am...
Rothschild Mobile collecting donations for earthquake surviviors in Turkey
Jake Buchanan had 10 points in the Pointers' 69-62 loss to UW-River Falls.
UWSP men suffer tough conference loss to UW-River Falls
Kidney donor Mark Scotch receives award from Rep. Testin and Mayor Wiza.
Stevens Point man honored after donating kidney, raising awareness