UWSP men suffer tough conference loss to UW-River Falls

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball team had their hopes of making the WIAC conference tournament take a hit Wednesday, falling to UW-River Falls 69-62 in Stevens Point.

The Pointers entered the night as the seventh-ranked team in the WIAC. Only the top six teams make the WIAC tournament, meaning a win over sixth-ranked UWRF would go a long way.

The Pointers came out hot in the first half, putting up 37 in the opening frame. However, the Falcons would match that total and then some in the second half, putting up 40 to come back and win.

Merrill alum Zach Mootz led the Pointers in scoring with 13. Jake Buchanan was the only other Pointer in double figures with ten.

The loss puts UWSP at 3-9 in the WIAC. They have just two more regular season games to go as they travel to UW-Eau Claire next on Saturday.

