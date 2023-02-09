News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP men suffer tough conference loss to UW-River Falls

The Pointers fell 69-62 on their home floor to the Falcons Wednesday night
Jake Buchanan had 10 points in the Pointers' 69-62 loss to UW-River Falls.
Jake Buchanan had 10 points in the Pointers' 69-62 loss to UW-River Falls.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball team had their hopes of making the WIAC conference tournament take a hit Wednesday, falling to UW-River Falls 69-62 in Stevens Point.

The Pointers entered the night as the seventh-ranked team in the WIAC. Only the top six teams make the WIAC tournament, meaning a win over sixth-ranked UWRF would go a long way.

The Pointers came out hot in the first half, putting up 37 in the opening frame. However, the Falcons would match that total and then some in the second half, putting up 40 to come back and win.

Merrill alum Zach Mootz led the Pointers in scoring with 13. Jake Buchanan was the only other Pointer in double figures with ten.

The loss puts UWSP at 3-9 in the WIAC. They have just two more regular season games to go as they travel to UW-Eau Claire next on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Hot air balloons in the air.
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Day Canceled Thursday - Snow threat diminished in central Wisconsin
Generic
All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County

Latest News

Natalie Decker stands by her truck before the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Daytona...
Eagle River native Decker to race part-time with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series
Newman Catholic's Conner Krach
Hilight Zone Podcast: A Senior Class to Remember
High School Sports
High School Sports
Wausau West's Chase Crass and Cooper Depuydt celebrates Depuydt's goal in the second period.
HIGHLIGHTS: Wausau West tops D.C. Everest in two sports, Central Wisconsin Storm notch home win