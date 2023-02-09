Tickets available for Valentines Family Tea at Woodson History Center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Tickets are now on sale for the annual Valentine’s Family Tea hosted by the Marathon County Historical Society.

“What we’re going to do is on Saturday, we’re encouraging people of all ages to come out for tea tasting. And we’re going to have cookies and cupcakes and snacks and a lot more. And we have some surprises, but people just have to come out. And it’s going to be a lot of fun. You can get all dressed up if you’d like or come as you are, it’s going to be a great time,” said Curator of Events Sheryl Del Conte.

The event is Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 per child and $20 per family maximum. Tickets are available in advance or at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets please contact the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.

Del Conte said the event for those of all ages. She said even a teenager and her grandmother plan to attend.

“Sweets and making homemade Valentine’s Day cards? Any age is fine,” she explained.

A Valentines Family Tea will be held at the Woodson History Center, located at 410 Mcindoe Street in Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.