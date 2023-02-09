News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point Fire Department receive FEMA grant of $228K for new equipment

Stevens Point Fire Department
Stevens Point Fire Department(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department has been awarded $228,750 from FEMA to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus.

SCBAs protect a firefighter’s airway and lungs from toxic gases and harmful particulates during fire suppression. The department purchased 35 SCBA’s with 75 air cylinders.

According to a news release, the grant funding removes a large burden from the city and taxpayers. The city is responsible for 10% or 22,875.00 of the funding for the grant. The city of Stevens Point had originally budgeted to replace the SCBAs in 2023 through Capital funding, and the funding will now cover 60% of the entire cost of the replacement project.

SCBAs last for 15 years. The department’s previous SCBAs were purchased in 2009 through a previous FEMA grant.

