REPORT: Bucks acquire forward Jae Crowder in three-team trade

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks have traded for forward Jae Crowder in a three-team trade involving the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers, multiple reports say.

The Athletic is reporting the Bucks traded Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka to the Pacers while five draft picks are going to the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN is reporting George Hill is also going to the Pacers.

Indiana is acquiring Bucks' Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said.



Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Former Marquette player Jae Crowder has long been linked to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of today’s trade deadline. Crowder was traded to the Nets Wednesday night in a trade involving Kevin Durant being sent to the Phoenix Suns. He has not played this season after he and the Suns mutually agreed to find a trade partner for him.

Crowder was a star at Marquette, winning Big East Conference Player of the Year after the 2011-2012 season. In 11 NBA seasons, Crowder has 9.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds per game. Crowder is widely regarded as a good defensive player.

