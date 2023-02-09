News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Bucks acquire forward Jae Crowder in three-team trade

FILE -Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball...
FILE -Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder won’t be at training camp, which opens on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder “mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.” (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks have traded for forward Jae Crowder in a three-team trade involving the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers, multiple reports say.

The Athletic is reporting the Bucks traded Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka to the Pacers while five draft picks are going to the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN is reporting George Hill is also going to the Pacers.

Former Marquette player Jae Crowder has long been linked to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of today’s trade deadline. Crowder was traded to the Nets Wednesday night in a trade involving Kevin Durant being sent to the Phoenix Suns. He has not played this season after he and the Suns mutually agreed to find a trade partner for him.

Crowder was a star at Marquette, winning Big East Conference Player of the Year after the 2011-2012 season. In 11 NBA seasons, Crowder has 9.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds per game. Crowder is widely regarded as a good defensive player.

