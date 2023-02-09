Powers Bluff, snowmobile trails closed due to weather

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The tubing and downhill skiing runs at Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area are now closed due to warm temperatures and deteriorating conditions.

The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department also announced the snowmobile trails maintained by the Bakerville Sno Rovers will close at 8 a.m. Saturday. All snowmobile trails in the county will remain closed due to a lack of snow.

