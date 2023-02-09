Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Marshfield will consider repurposing a donated building at 2504 S. Central Avenue for the city’s police department.

The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the city about a potential donation of the property known as the ‘Buffalo Building.’

The current police station was constructed in 1981 on 1st Street. The Police Department uses three buildings in the downtown area at approximately 18,000 sq/ft. The Police Department’s 2017 space study indicated they need about 34,000 square-feet of space.

The property on S. Central Avenue was built-in 1996. The building is 23,400 square-feet.

Currently, the Police Department does use two off-site storage garages for department vehicles and impound items.

Based on the study from 2017, the S. Central Avenue property can accommodate the Department’s office, storage, administrative, investigation, and training needs. However, there would be a need for a garage.

The city of Marshfield is seeking proposals for professional services from qualified firms to provide a site and building assessment for the possible relocation of the Police Station. The scope of the project is to verify space requirements identified in the 2017 study; evaluate the building at 2504 S. Central Ave. to see if Police Department space needs can be met at this site; provide cost estimates for remodeling and construction of a garage; analyze the building’s life expectancy; and estimate future maintenance and replacement costs for the next 20 years.

