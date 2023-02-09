Identity of suspect in Village of Unity stabbing confirmed

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has confirmed that Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was involved in a stabbing on the morning of Jan. 22, at Perla’s Place Bar and Grill in the Village of Unity.

On Jan. 24, Cruz Hernandez, 18, appeared before a Marathon County Circuit Court Judge and received a $250,000 cash bond and is also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

The investigation revealed the suspect and victim knew each other and were both in the bar prior to the incident. An altercation in the parking lot escalated when the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Marshfield Medical Center where he was treated and released. This incident was isolated.

Cruz Hernandez remained at the scene and was also cut during the altercation. Following medical attention for his injuries, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Marathon County Jail. Investigators could not confirm either individual’s identity at the time of the incident. Investigators worked with U.S. ICE to verify the identity of the suspect who remains in custody.

It wasn’t until earlier this week that Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was positively identified. Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez made an initial appearance Wednesday for charges of Attempted First Degree Homicide and Aggravated Assault in Marathon County Circuit Court.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 15.

