First Alert Weather: Cooling down with slushy snow, spring-like over the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered but light snow will fall in portions of Central Wisconsin Thursday as a winter system tracks over the Badger State. This is a change to previous forecasts as the projected path of the winter system system shifted further south, thus reducing snow accumulations for North-Central Wisconsin. However, if traveling towards Southern Wisconsin, expect sloppy weather conditions as snow accumulations will be higher.

Minimal amounts of snow accumulations in north central Wisconsin (WSAW)

Scattered snow showers if any, will fall along and south of HWY 29 Thursday morning. Accumulations from a trace up to an inch at most. A few raindrops possible during the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s under cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy during the day, gusting around 15-20 mph. As the winter system tracks east, winds will pick up out of the north, becoming gustier between 25 to 30 mph during the evening. This will allow for colder air to flow into the region, allowing for colder highs on Friday. A low overnight in the mid to upper teens, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for much of Friday with highs in the mid-20s.

Scattered light snow in some parts of Central Wisconsin Thursday. Cloudy and breezy. Cooling down Friday with highs in the mid-20s (WSAW)

Becoming gustier Thursday evening as the frontal system passes (WSAW)

This cool down will be brief as temperatures warm back into the low 40s over the weekend. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. The early-spring like temperature trend looks to continue into the upcoming work week. Highs look to remain near 40 Monday through Wednesday. Next weather maker could arrive as early as Valentine’s Day evening Tuesday.

This weekend will feature pleasant and beautiful weather. Sunny and warm (WSAW)

