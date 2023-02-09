Eagle River native Decker to race part-time with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Eagle River native Natalie Decker will race part-time with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, Decker announced on Wednesday. The partnership will also include races in the ARCA Menards Series.

Kicking off 2023 at DAYTONA!!! Teaming up with @EG_Motorsports for a multi race schedule of NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA racing.

More news and sponsor release coming tomorrow!🏁 pic.twitter.com/GsHFtbsNQ0 — Natalie Decker (@NatalieRacing) February 8, 2023

According to her announcement, Decker is expected to race in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, where she will join Rhinelander native Parker Retzlaff, Decker’s best result came in the 2020 Craftsman Truck Series, when she finished fifth at Daytona.

A schedule of events and sponsorships are expected to be announced Thursday.

Decker has competed in eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races for multiple teams, including Our Motorsports, MBM Motorsports, RSS Racing and most recently Reaume Brother Racing.

