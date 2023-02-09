News and First Alert Weather App
Eagle River native Decker to race part-time with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series

The partnership also includes races in the ARCA Menards Series
Natalie Decker stands by her truck before the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Daytona...
Natalie Decker stands by her truck before the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Eagle River native Natalie Decker will race part-time with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, Decker announced on Wednesday. The partnership will also include races in the ARCA Menards Series.

According to her announcement, Decker is expected to race in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, where she will join Rhinelander native Parker Retzlaff, Decker’s best result came in the 2020 Craftsman Truck Series, when she finished fifth at Daytona.

A schedule of events and sponsorships are expected to be announced Thursday.

Decker has competed in eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races for multiple teams, including Our Motorsports, MBM Motorsports, RSS Racing and most recently Reaume Brother Racing.

