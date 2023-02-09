Central Wisconsin dairy producers announced to compete in U.S. Cheese Championships

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers are set to compete for the coveted title of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®.

A total of 13 companies and cooperatives have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo in Green Bay. Their products are among a total of 2,249 entries across 113 classes of dairy products. “This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers, and achieve one of the industry’s highest levels of prestige,” said Contest Manager Kirsten Strohmenger.

The following businesses are set to compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states:

Eckerman Sheep Company of Antigo, Feltz’s Dairy Store of Stevens Point, Foremost Farms USA of Marshfield, Lactalis of Merrill and Wausau, Land O’Lakes of Spencer, Lynn Dairy Inc. of Granton, Maple Grove Cheese Inc. of Milladore, Marieke Gouda of Thorp, Mullins Whey Inc. of Mosinee, Nasonville Dairy of Curtiss and Marshfield, Sartori Cheese of Antigo, Weber’s Farm Store of Marshfield, and Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company of Rudolph.

Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Feb. 21 and 22 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Attendance is free, and samples will be available. The exciting announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be live-streamed on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at USChampionCheese.org.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.