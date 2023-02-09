All lanes blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Rd to County U due to crash

News and First Alert Weather App
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Road and County Road U near the Town of Bradley due to a vehicle accident.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following detour routes: Detour for EB traffic, WB is reversed: Get off US 8 and take County CC EB to County A, NB on County A to NB on County U back to US 8.

No further information has been released at this time.

