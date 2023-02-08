News and First Alert Weather App
UW Carbone Cancer Center hosts breakthrough breast cancer vaccine trial

UW Carbone Cancer Center is one of three research institutions in the United States participating in a breast cancer vaccine clinical trial.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clinical researchers in Madison are behind a breakthrough in breast cancer research.

UW Carbone Cancer Center is one of three institutions participating in a breast cancer vaccine clinical trial.

The trial is testing a vaccine that is designed to prevent the recurrence of triple negative breast cancer. This type of breast cancer has fewer treatment options and accounts for the 10% of breast cancers common in minorities and women under 40.

Participants in the trial must have recovered from triple-negative breast cancer at stages 1-3 in the past three years, according to officials. The trial will help health experts understand how vaccines can strengthen a patient’s immune system to help fight cancer if it returns.

In the next few months, the trial will expand to 30 local participants.

