Specialty cheese shoppe offers workshops and gift ideas perfect for Valentine’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What’s better than a box of chocolates? You don’t have to be a Wisconsin native to know it’s a box of cheese.

The Milk Merchant in Wausau is a specialty cheese shoppe that offers cheese, wine, home goods, gift items, workshops and private parties.

Owner Mary Gallagher said the next upcoming workshop on Feb. 16 is already sold out.

For that event, attendees will experience a six-course wine dinner with J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines.

“We’re also doing a how-to create your own charcuterie board class on Feb. 23... So perfect date night or gals night out,” Gallagher said.

Click here to register online for Create the Perfect Cheese Board.

Couples who attend the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Valentine’s Day Ski Date Night will receive a sample box from The Milk Merchant.

“The couples that are skiing are going to get a heart-shaped cheese box filled with some cheese, sliced French baguette, chocolate dipped strawberries, candied pecans, a little fruit,” said Gallagher.

To learn about upcoming workshops visit themilkmerchant.com

Customers can also order cheese and gift packages through the website as well.

The Milk Merchant is located at 402 S. 2nd Ave. in Wausau.

