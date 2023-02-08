News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Specialty cheese shoppe offers workshops and gift ideas perfect for Valentine’s Day

The Milk Merchant is offering heart shaped cheese boxes for Valentine's Day and a class on how to make the perfect cheese board
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What’s better than a box of chocolates? You don’t have to be a Wisconsin native to know it’s a box of cheese.

The Milk Merchant in Wausau is a specialty cheese shoppe that offers cheese, wine, home goods, gift items, workshops and private parties.

Owner Mary Gallagher said the next upcoming workshop on Feb. 16 is already sold out.

For that event, attendees will experience a six-course wine dinner with J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines.

“We’re also doing a how-to create your own charcuterie board class on Feb. 23... So perfect date night or gals night out,” Gallagher said.

Click here to register online for Create the Perfect Cheese Board.

Couples who attend the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Valentine’s Day Ski Date Night will receive a sample box from The Milk Merchant.

“The couples that are skiing are going to get a heart-shaped cheese box filled with some cheese, sliced French baguette, chocolate dipped strawberries, candied pecans, a little fruit,” said Gallagher.

To learn about upcoming workshops visit themilkmerchant.com

Customers can also order cheese and gift packages through the website as well.

The Milk Merchant is located at 402 S. 2nd Ave. in Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Hot air balloons in the air.
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event
Wet snow will accumulate Thursday morning, followed by a freezing rain/ice threat for the...
First Alert Weather Day Begins Thursday
Generic
All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County

Latest News

Rocky Sonkowsky
Oconto man convicted of making child porn with infant
Recipe idea from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Heart healthy dinner idea made with lean beef
Evers calls for smoother approval of stewardship projects
Telecommunication tower
Eagle River channels to be impacted by tower repair on Wednesday