Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.

The victim identified the shooter as Desmond Mayo. Investigators said there is no immediate danger to the community as the suspect has left Wisconsin. Mayo is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous.

The initial investigation was completed by the Everest-Metro Police Department after they were notified that a man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and received lifesaving medical treatment.

Through the investigation, it was identified that the location of the shooting was within the jurisdiction of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and detectives were dispatched to take over the investigation at that time.

