Oshkosh police add patrols to middle school after report of gun on campus

A student reported an 8th grader had a gun in a classroom
By Emily Reilly
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at an Oshkosh middle school noticed extra police officers patrolling their campus Tuesday in response to an 8th-grade student with a gun in school Monday.

The student who reported it said they saw the student with a firearm in a class earlier Monday. After school staff were made aware of it, they immediately contacted authorities, but by that time the student had already left the school, with the gun.

When officers went to the student’s house, they say they found a gun that matched the description that was given.

Lt. Matt Harris of the Oshkosh Police Department said, “Juveniles had been located, and the firearm has been located, so it’s an ongoing investigation on whether or not there’s multiple involved juveniles.”

The Oshkosh Area School District considers this a serious incident.

In a letter to parents, it said the police department is investigating further and will handle disciplinary action.

Tuesday, police increased patrols as a precaution.

“From the police department’s standpoint, working with the school we did have some additional officers there this morning, February 7th, out of an abundance of caution just to assist with the school day-to-day just this morning,” Harris said.

The principal is urging parents to talk with their children about school safety, emphasizing the importance of telling an adult if there is a threat.

