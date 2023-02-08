Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud.

James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office.

According to a media release, Staskiewicz is a Town of Newbold Supervisor. The investigation was in connection with his effort to run for reelection. The town of Newbold is in northern Oneida County between Woodruff and Sugar Camp.

Investigators said Staskiewicz admitted to having forged signatures on his campaign papers.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

