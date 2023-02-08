News and First Alert Weather App
Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges

James Staskiewicz
James Staskiewicz(Oneida County jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud.

James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office.

According to a media release, Staskiewicz is a Town of Newbold Supervisor. The investigation was in connection with his effort to run for reelection. The town of Newbold is in northern Oneida County between Woodruff and Sugar Camp.

Investigators said Staskiewicz admitted to having forged signatures on his campaign papers.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

