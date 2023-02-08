News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Oconto man convicted of making child porn with infant

Rocky Sonkowsky
Rocky Sonkowsky(Oconto County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto man has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Rocky Sonkowsky appeared in federal court in Green Bay Tuesday to admit that he used a minor to engage in sexually explicit activity for producing a visual depiction of the conduct.

On three occasions between May 2021 and June 2021, Sonkowsky used his smartphone to take sexually explicit videos of an infant girl.

“Sonkowsky acknowledged to law enforcement that he was sexually stimulated while making the videos of the child,” reads the court document.

At sentencing, Sonkowsy faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Hot air balloons in the air.
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event
Wet snow will accumulate Thursday morning, followed by a freezing rain/ice threat for the...
First Alert Weather Day Begins Thursday
Generic
All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County

Latest News

Recipe idea from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Heart healthy dinner idea made with lean beef
The Milk Merchant
Specialty cheese shoppe offers workshops and gift ideas perfect for Valentine’s Day
Evers calls for smoother approval of stewardship projects
Telecommunication tower
Eagle River channels to be impacted by tower repair on Wednesday