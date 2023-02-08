News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County Parks Department to host Valentine’s Day ski date night at Nine Mile

By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)-- The Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry will host a Valentine’s Day Ski Date Night from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The fee to participate is $30 per couple for the annual ski pass holders. An $8 fee per participant will be added for non-pass holders.

“I’m excited to add something new to the events for our community on Valentine’s Day,” said Recreation Superintendent Mark Dorow. “We have registration open for just a few more days for anybody that wants to sign up for it”.

Dorow said couples can enjoy appetizers and then go enjoy the trails under the lights.

The Milk Merchant will provide a cheese tray, and an intimate ski session will follow. The night will end with Cheesecake from Sugar and Spice Bakery. There will also be hot chocolate and tea to keep skiers warm throughout the evening. Registration for the event ends on Feb. 10.

Click here to register for the ski date night.

Scan to register for the event
Scan to register for the event(Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry)

