Hilight Zone Podcast: A Senior Class to Remember

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic boys senior athletic class has quite the laundry list of achievements at the small school. They’ve won back-to-back 8-player football state titles, regional titles in baseball and basketball along with a top-five finish in golf. They are also a very lively bunch.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with Mason Prey, Eli Gustafson, Conner Krach and basketball head coach Jeff Waldvogel about what makes this group special.

