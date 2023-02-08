News and First Alert Weather App
Hilight Zone Podcast: A Senior Class to Remember

Newman Catholic's Conner Krach
Newman Catholic's Conner Krach(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic boys senior athletic class has quite the laundry list of achievements at the small school. They’ve won back-to-back 8-player football state titles, regional titles in baseball and basketball along with a top-five finish in golf. They are also a very lively bunch.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with Mason Prey, Eli Gustafson, Conner Krach and basketball head coach Jeff Waldvogel about what makes this group special.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

