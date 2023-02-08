News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGTS: Wausau West tops D.C. Everest in two sports, Central Wisconsin Storm notch home win

Wausau West's Chase Crass and Cooper Depuydt celebrates Depuydt's goal in the second period.
Wausau West's Chase Crass and Cooper Depuydt celebrates Depuydt's goal in the second period.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West got the best of D.C. Everest in boys hockey and girls basketball on Tuesday night, while the Wausau-area Co-op Central Wisconsin Storm picked up a 2-1 win over the Fond du Lac Co-op.

Wausau West and D.C. Everest were notched at 0-0 through one period before a flurry of goals put the Warriors up 3-0. Mason Debroux, Cooper Depuydt and Ray Reineck picked up the three goals. Multiple Warriors penalties game D.C. Everest a five-on-three advantage, which Kole Ress took advantage of with a powerplay goal on a slapshot. Cooper Depuydt responded with a goal off a rebound with minutes remaining in the period, giving Wausau West a 4-1 lead through two periods. They would go on to win 7-1

On the court, the Wausau West girls basketball team also dominated the Evergreens, winning 77-39 to sweep the season series.

As for the team containing players from both schools, the Central Wisconsin Storm were able to take a 2-1 lead on a one-timer from Hannah Baumann in the second period. They held onto that lead for a 2-1 win over the Fond du Lac Co-op.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
Maddie wants Aaron Rodgers to come to Lambeau Field on February 16th.
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau
Hot air balloons in the air.
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event
Dryer fire at Wausau Cleaners
No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft

Latest News

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game,...
Stevens Point native Sam Hauser scores 15 in first career NBA start
Warren is averaging 23.2 points per game this season.
Hello, My Name Is: Grant Warren
The Owen-Withee boys are 15-3 on the season.
Owen-Withee boys soaring through phenomenal season
37 classes and over 80 drivers made up Saturday’s races. Most drivers brought out rebuilt or...
Pro Vintage Racing series shows fun competition with classic snowmobile rides