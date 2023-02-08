HIGHLIGTS: Wausau West tops D.C. Everest in two sports, Central Wisconsin Storm notch home win

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West got the best of D.C. Everest in boys hockey and girls basketball on Tuesday night, while the Wausau-area Co-op Central Wisconsin Storm picked up a 2-1 win over the Fond du Lac Co-op.

Wausau West and D.C. Everest were notched at 0-0 through one period before a flurry of goals put the Warriors up 3-0. Mason Debroux, Cooper Depuydt and Ray Reineck picked up the three goals. Multiple Warriors penalties game D.C. Everest a five-on-three advantage, which Kole Ress took advantage of with a powerplay goal on a slapshot. Cooper Depuydt responded with a goal off a rebound with minutes remaining in the period, giving Wausau West a 4-1 lead through two periods. They would go on to win 7-1

On the court, the Wausau West girls basketball team also dominated the Evergreens, winning 77-39 to sweep the season series.

As for the team containing players from both schools, the Central Wisconsin Storm were able to take a 2-1 lead on a one-timer from Hannah Baumann in the second period. They held onto that lead for a 2-1 win over the Fond du Lac Co-op.

