February is American Heart Month: Wisconsin Beef Council offers heart-healthy recipes
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes featuring lean beef that are certified by the American Heart Association. February is American Heart Month.
Beef Top Sirloin Steak with Asparagus & Tomato Orzo
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak, Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/3 cup unsalted beef broth
- 1/3 cup dry red wine
- 1-1/2 cups chopped roma tomatoes
- 1/4 cup finely chopped capers
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 cup cooked orzo pasta
- 1/2 pound asparagus, trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces
COOKING:
- Press salt and pepper evenly onto beef steak. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steak in skillet; cook 15 to 18 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
- Add broth and wine to skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until brown bits attached to skillet are dissolved. Add tomatoes, capers and garlic; cook and stir 6 to 7 minutes or until thickened.
- Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Add asparagus during last 3 minutes of cooking time. Drain; toss with half of the tomato mixture.
Cook’s Tip: Nutritional analysis of this recipe is based on pasta cooked without the addition of salt.
- Carve steak crosswise into slices. Serve steak over pasta. Spoon remaining tomato mixture over steak.
Indian Beef Flank Steak & Rice
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Flank Steak (about 2 pounds)
- 1 cup non-fat plain Greek-style yogurt
- 2 tablespoons garam masala
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 teaspoons salt
- 3 tablespoons water
- 2 red onions, cut into thick slices
- 3 cups hot cooked brown rice
- 2 cups frozen peas, cooked
COOKING:
- Combine yogurt, garam masala, garlic powder, paprika and salt in small bowl. Spread 1/3 cup yogurt mixture over beef Flank Steak. Reserve remaining yogurt mixture for sauce. Place beef steak in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Meanwhile, grill onion slices, covered, 11 to 15 minutes. Remove steak from grill; let stand 3 to 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat remaining sauce and water in small saucepan over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes. Cut steak lengthwise in half, then across the grain into thin slices. Cut onions into bite-sized pieces. Combine rice and peas in large bowl. Divide rice mixture evenly among plates. Serve with beef, onions and sauce.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.