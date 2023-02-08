February is American Heart Month: Wisconsin Beef Council offers heart-healthy recipes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes featuring lean beef that are certified by the American Heart Association. February is American Heart Month.

Press salt and pepper evenly onto beef steak. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steak in skillet; cook 15 to 18 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from skillet; keep warm.



Add broth and wine to skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until brown bits attached to skillet are dissolved. Add tomatoes, capers and garlic; cook and stir 6 to 7 minutes or until thickened.



Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Add asparagus during last 3 minutes of cooking time. Drain; toss with half of the tomato mixture.

Cook’s Tip: Nutritional analysis of this recipe is based on pasta cooked without the addition of salt.

