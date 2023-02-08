News and First Alert Weather App
Eagle River channels to be impacted by tower repair on Wednesday

Telecommunication tower
Telecommunication tower(123Rf)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The unknown cause of an outage to Coyote 93.7 - WCYE-FM will cause crews to power off the transmitter tower in Eagle River.

This shutdown is for the safety of the climbers to investigate the radio station’s outage.

All stations transmitting from Eagle River will be affected including WYOW- 34.1, WSAW 7.10 and WZAW 33.10.

The outage is expected to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

