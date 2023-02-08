Car-X parent company to pay $200K settlement in EEOC sexual harassment lawsuit

CHICAGO (WSAW) - Monro, Inc., owner and operator of auto care locations across the country including Car-X Truck and Auto Parts, will pay $200,000 and provide other relief to resolve a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit announced Wednesday, multiple male employees were subjected to repeated physical abuse and sexual comments by a supervisor and coworkers at multiple locations in Illinois and Iowa. The EEOC also reported that a female employee was subjected to offensive verbal comments, such as her supervisor addressing her as “woman” instead of by her name throughout her employment. The female employee, an automotive technician, was also given demeaning work assignments, such as cleaning and running personal errands.

Julianne Bowman, district director of the EEOC’s office in Chicago, added, “It is unlawful for a company to ignore sexual harassment occurring within the workplace. The EEOC will continue to hold employers accountable when they fail to meet their obligations.”

The claims fall under the violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits harassment based on sex. The EEOC filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

The consent decree resolving the EEOC’s lawsuit requires Monro to pay $200,000 in monetary relief to four former employees. In addition to the monetary relief, the company will also provide specialized training on sexual harassment to all employees at the stores that were the subject of the lawsuit, as well as all managers and HR personnel who oversee those employees. The decree also requires Monro Inc. to post a notice about the lawsuit and report to the EEOC any future complaints of sexual harassment for two years.

“No one should be subjected to the kind of harassment these employees faced,” said Gregory Gochanour, the EEOC’s regional attorney in Chicago. “The EEOC is glad that a fair outcome was reached quickly for the victims, and we expect that this company will pay more attention to protecting all employees from sexual harassment moving forward.”

The EEOC’s Chicago District Office is responsible for processing charges of discrimination, administrative enforcement, and the conduct of agency litigation in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and North and South Dakota, with area offices in Milwaukee and Minneapolis.

