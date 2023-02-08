1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield.

Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph.

A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in the vehicle when it was stopped by police as a result of a pursuit intervention technique. The suspect vehicle then became pinned between a squad and a snowbank.

The passenger was initially taken into custody but later released. The driver is expected to be charged with fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of drug paraphernalia.

