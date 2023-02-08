News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit

(Pixabay)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield.

Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph.

A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in the vehicle when it was stopped by police as a result of a pursuit intervention technique. The suspect vehicle then became pinned between a squad and a snowbank.

The passenger was initially taken into custody but later released. The driver is expected to be charged with fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Hot air balloons in the air.
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event
Wet snow will accumulate Thursday morning, followed by a freezing rain/ice threat for the...
First Alert Weather Day Begins Thursday
Generic
All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County

Latest News

According to data provided in the media release from DHS, the rate at which retailers sold...
DHS launches campaign to reinforce age 21 Tobacco Law
Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo
Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state
Rocky Sonkowsky
Oconto man convicted of making child porn with infant
Recipe idea from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Heart healthy dinner idea made with lean beef