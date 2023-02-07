Wood, Marathon Counties close portions of snowmobile trails

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has closed all snowmobile trails in Wood County, with the exception of trails maintained by the Bakerville Sno Rovers. The trails are closed effective immediately.

The department says warm temperatures and deteriorating trail conditions lead to the closure. Trails will reopen if we receive sufficient snowfall.

Information about Wood County snowmobile trails can be found here.

The Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department announced a majority of the Zone 3 snowmobile trails will close at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7.

The following portions of snowmobile trails are open:

-From Intersection #453 by Bevent, to Intersection #416, North to the Mountain Bay Trail, passing through Intersections #405 and #404.

-Q Trail East from Intersection #406 to #405.

-The Mountain Bay Trail from Intersection #268 (County J) East to Yellowbanks Park.

The department asks people to stay off closed trails and respect private property. It also warned people to ride with caution as trail conditions may deteriorate throughout the day.

Please check the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry website or Travel Wisconsin for updates.

