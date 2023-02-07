News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin restaurants seeing increases in menu prices, staff shortages amid inflation

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the last year-and-a-half, Wisconsin restaurants have had their hands full.

“We’ve had about a 20-25% increase in wages, as well, going along at the same time,” says Susan Quam, Executive Vice President, Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “So labor costs have gone up 25%, the supplies have gone up 20-25%, and then throw in energy costs for gas and electric.”

Leaving them to think outside the box and make tough decisions. “A lot of operators have had to look at every cost saving they can find,” said Quam. “They’re re-tooling their menus, putting different products on, getting rid of certain types of menu items.”

Quam says while prices are starting to level off, but adds there’s no hope for prices to drop.

“They really haven’t gone down very much, if they’ve gone down at all,” said Quam. “It’s been pretty static at least for what restaurant operators are paying their suppliers.”

Staffing within restaurants also remains a significant issue. According to the WRA, 73% of restaurants don’t have enough employees to support existing demand. Customer reaction has been divided.

“People are very understanding and know the worker shortage,” said Quam. “But on the consumer side, not excited about an average 8-10% increase in menu pricing.”

While restaurants will continue to experience challenges, they remain resilient. Quam said many restaurants are finding unique ways to keep business flowing and owners are constantly sharing information with each other so that everyone can benefit.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maddie wants Aaron Rodgers to come to Lambeau Field on February 16th.
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau
Snow showers north, rain showers or freezing drizzle south Monday night.
First Alert Weather: Light rain, freezing rain and snow showers arrive Monday evening
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Video from the Wausau Police Department shows officers helping a man who was stranded on the...
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
Tuesday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening

Latest News

Grant Warren
2-6-23- Hello, My Name Is: Grant Warren
Impact of Rising costs on State Restaurants
Impact of Rising costs on State Restaurants
Ice and open water on the Bay of Green Bay off Sherwood Point in Door County
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
Hot air balloons in the air.
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event