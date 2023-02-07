“The violence needs to stop”: Milwaukee officer shot and killed on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A police officer was shot and killed in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

The police officer was identified as a 37-year-old who had been on the force for four years. The officer’s name was being withheld pending notification of family.

WBAY partner station WISN reports it happened at about 1:30 a.m. near 14th Street and Cleveland Avenue on the city’s south side.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was emotional and angry during a news conference Tuesday morning.

“Milwaukee, our hearts are heavy. Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy,” said Norman. “One of our finest who put on that uniform, put on that badge went into work last night and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community. Milwaukee, we need your prayers. We need your support.

“The violence needs to stop.”

Police say a 19-year-old suspect died overnight. Police are trying to determine if the suspect died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound or by police gunfire.

The officer was transported from Froedtert Hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office with a procession.

.@MalloryNews describes the scene outside the Milwaukee medical examiner's office where dozens of law enforcement members and first responders have shown up overnight @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/mz5hX8gMYX — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) February 7, 2023

Our FDLPD Family are mourning this morning with our Milwaukee PD Family. Milwaukee PD you are in our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/tqu10KPbRf — City of Fond du Lac Police Department (@fdlpolice) February 7, 2023

#BREAKING



It’s a somber and quiet morning. @MilwaukeePolice officer shot near 14th and Cleveland.



We know a procession arrived from Froedtert Hospital to the @mkemedexamine’s office earlier this morning.



Details are limited.

News briefing is expected soon. pic.twitter.com/ZvFIPm9djT — Diana Gutiérrez (@DGutierreztv) February 7, 2023

