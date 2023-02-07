“The violence needs to stop”: Milwaukee officer shot and killed on city’s south side
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A police officer was shot and killed in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.
The police officer was identified as a 37-year-old who had been on the force for four years. The officer’s name was being withheld pending notification of family.
WBAY partner station WISN reports it happened at about 1:30 a.m. near 14th Street and Cleveland Avenue on the city’s south side.
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was emotional and angry during a news conference Tuesday morning.
“Milwaukee, our hearts are heavy. Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy,” said Norman. “One of our finest who put on that uniform, put on that badge went into work last night and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community. Milwaukee, we need your prayers. We need your support.
“The violence needs to stop.”
Police say a 19-year-old suspect died overnight. Police are trying to determine if the suspect died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound or by police gunfire.
The officer was transported from Froedtert Hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office with a procession.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.