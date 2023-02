WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are back open Tuesday morning on Wisconsin 21 westbound in Waushara County.

It was closed because of a crash.

The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the westbound lane of Wis 21 at County Highway S/Cree Road near Redgranite.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office was on scene for the crash.

