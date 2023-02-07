Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of Wausau’s biggest events in the summer, Taste N Glow, will take place July 7-9.

Organizers Steve and Nancy Woller are ready to deliver a total of about 40 hot air balloons, including one that hails from Cambridge, England, and a suicide awareness balloon. “We have a dog that mysteriously looks like Marshall from ‘Paw Patrol’ called Fire Dog. It’s a dalmatian with a fireman’s hat. It’s adorable,” said Nancy.

Taste N Glow is a community event and wouldn’t be possible without the help of local organizations.

“There’s a lot of athletic clubs that are going to help out and volunteer with parking and all sorts of things,” said Nancy. They added that humane societies in the area will also be offering their assistance.

Hot air balloon rides are $15 with the first lift-off at 6 a.m. Once the balloon ride is over, you can go grab some local Wausau food and enjoy live music. “We have local food vendors from all over the Wisconsin area. Most of them are from Wausau here,” said Steve.

Shuttle buses will be back this year traveling from Wausau, Weston, and Rib Mountain. This is the first time this hot air balloon will be featured at Taste N Glow.

