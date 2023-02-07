News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event

Hot air balloons in the air.
Hot air balloons in the air.(WSAW)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of Wausau’s biggest events in the summer, Taste N Glow, will take place July 7-9.

Organizers Steve and Nancy Woller are ready to deliver a total of about 40 hot air balloons, including one that hails from Cambridge, England, and a suicide awareness balloon. “We have a dog that mysteriously looks like Marshall from ‘Paw Patrol’ called Fire Dog. It’s a dalmatian with a fireman’s hat. It’s adorable,” said Nancy.

Taste N Glow is a community event and wouldn’t be possible without the help of local organizations.

“There’s a lot of athletic clubs that are going to help out and volunteer with parking and all sorts of things,” said Nancy. They added that humane societies in the area will also be offering their assistance.

Hot air balloon rides are $15 with the first lift-off at 6 a.m. Once the balloon ride is over, you can go grab some local Wausau food and enjoy live music. “We have local food vendors from all over the Wisconsin area. Most of them are from Wausau here,” said Steve.

Shuttle buses will be back this year traveling from Wausau, Weston, and Rib Mountain. This is the first time this hot air balloon will be featured at Taste N Glow.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maddie wants Aaron Rodgers to come to Lambeau Field on February 16th.
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau
Snow showers north, rain showers or freezing drizzle south Monday night.
First Alert Weather: Light rain, freezing rain and snow showers arrive Monday evening
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Video from the Wausau Police Department shows officers helping a man who was stranded on the...
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
Tuesday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening
Gov. Evers, Lac du Flambeau Tribe meet after failed negotiations continue
Wisconsin National Guard is behind on their recruitment goals for 2023.
Wisconsin National guard is 17% behind on recruiting efforts this year
Enlistment for the Wisconsin National Guard was down 40% in 2022
Wisconsin National Guard facing challenges trying to recruit new soldiers