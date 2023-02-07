News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point man pleads guilty, sentenced to 5 years in carjacking case

William Gentry
William Gentry(Stevens Point Police Department)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man charged with armed robbery, carjacking, and possessing a weapon, has pled guilty and avoids a jury trial.

William Gentry pled guilty Tuesday to the weapon possession and carjacking charges and was sentenced to five years in state prison with an additional five years of probation. The armed robbery charge was dismissed by the court.

Gentry was arrested last April after carjacking a woman’s vehicle in a Target parking lot in Stevens Point. A woman told police that a man had a knife and threatened to stab her, then took the keys from her and drove off.

