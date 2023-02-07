Mid-State to create new metal fabrication program this fall

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College is set to launch a new metal fabrication program in the fall to meet the growing local demand for skilled manufacturing professionals.

Applications are now being accepted for the 29-credit, one-year technical diploma, which features a variety of lab-based, hands-on classes and utilizes state-of-the-art equipment used in local industry. In the fall of 2024, the program will be among the programs to train in the new Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology, and Apprenticeship Center once it’s open.

“I am ecstatic that Mid-State is now offering the Metal Fabrication program,” said Mark Snyder, general manager of S&R Truck LLC in Marshfield. “It will meet a tremendous need in central Wisconsin by providing better availability of well-trained, skilled, and work-ready employees. I’m looking forward to being able to hire more highly qualified employees for each of S&R’s fabrication centers, which will help us expand our workforce and tackle new jobs.”

Graduates will be prepared for jobs as fabricators, fitters, welder-fabricators, structural-steel fabricators, weld technicians, and structural steel fitters. They will have the skills needed for a career in a construction firm, an equipment manufacturing company, or a small fabrication shop.

The Metal Fabrication program provides an understanding of basic design, types of materials and their uses, weld types, and material fitting. Students will work with a variety of metals and learn to produce and assemble structural metal products for machinery, ovens, tanks, pipes, stacks, and parts for buildings.

The program will also teach the physical properties of metals and how to read job orders and blueprints. Students learn to operate press brakes, industrial hydraulic shears, ironworkers, CNC plasma cutting tables, robotic welders, plate rollers, grinders, welders, and various other metal cutting and fitting equipment.

For more information, click here or contact Ryan Kawski, dean of Applied Technology, at 715- 422-5402 or by email at ryan.kawski@mstc.edu.

