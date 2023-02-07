Meningitis, whooping cough vaccine now required for Wis. 7th graders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In addition to chicken pox vaccine changes for child care centers, 7th grade students in Wis. are now required to get vaccinated against meningitis and whooping cough.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says students are already asked to receive Tdap shots at the start of 6th grade. Health officials say the change better aligns with the shot’s kids receive at the age of 11.

In addition, a booster dose of the meningitis vaccine will be required at 12th grade.

“There’s actually a rise in this form of meningitis called meningococcal meningitis that starts to rise earlier in the teen years. And then it has two peaks, you know, one before college and then that highest peak for those college freshmen living in dormitories,” Dr. Raj Naik with Gundersen Health System said.

According to the Wisconsin DHS, there will be no change to the exemption options for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are not required but are recommended.

