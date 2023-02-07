News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon Co. Highway 29 road projects slated to start in April

Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Portions of Highway 29 in Marathon County will see road construction projects in 2023.

A $12.4 million project in the eastbound lanes is expected to start in April 2023. The stretch of road is in Edgar, between County E and County H.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews will repair the existing concrete pavement on WIS 29 eastbound where it has deteriorated, and resurface the asphalt shoulders between County E and WIS 97. They will also replace WIS 29 eastbound pavement between WIS 97 and County H.

A $1.7 million project is set to improve the westbound lanes in Marathon County between County Y and County D.

Crews are set to begin that project in July. The DOT said crews will resurface the highway, install new guardrails, and repair drainage structures along westbound WIS 29. The project will also improve safety at the intersections of Bass Lake Road by constructing cul-de-sacs and removing the WIS 29 median crossing, and at Hilly Acres Road/Falstad Road by adding turn lanes.

Depending on the weather, both projects are slated to be finished in October 2023.

