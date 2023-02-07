News and First Alert Weather App
Jury finds Antigo man guilty of killing his mother

Derek Goplin
Derek Goplin(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury has found a 39-year-old Antigo man guilty in the death of his mother.

After a 6 day trial, Derek Goplin was convicted of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Goplin killed his mother, Susan Reece, on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by the police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds.

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Goplin did not testify during the trial.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

