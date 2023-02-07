News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers, Lac du Flambeau Tribe meet after failed negotiations continue

(Morry Gash | AP)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers traveled to Lac du Flambeau Saturday to meet with the Tribal Council, Tribal Land Management Director, Tribal Administrator, and the Tribe’s Legal Council regarding the status of communications between the Tribe, the town, and title companies.

In a story reported by WSAW, the roads that run through the Tribe’s land are currently blocked by the Tribe after a decade of failed agreements. In a Facebook post on the Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians page, it said Gov. Evers shared his support in the Tribe’s efforts in resolving the situation and agreed that his administration would assist in those efforts.

“As this is an ongoing private dispute, my priority as governor is encouraging everyone in the area to engage amicably and peacefully with each other while working to bring all parties to the table to resolve this issue quickly. I remain hopeful that with everyone at the table, the parties will be able to reach a meaningful resolution,” said Gov. Evers.

The Tribe stated that they have no intention of removing the barriers that were installed on their land until the town, title companies, and right-of-way applicants make a good-faith offer to the Tribe for a decade’s worth of trespassing and utilizing the roads.

As early as 2011, the Bureau of Indian Affairs sent notices to the affected landowners in Lac du Flambeau that the easement was expiring. They stated that during that time, the town collected significant taxes from those landowners, but did nothing to resolve any issues with the Tribe.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maddie wants Aaron Rodgers to come to Lambeau Field on February 16th.
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau
Snow showers north, rain showers or freezing drizzle south Monday night.
First Alert Weather: Light rain, freezing rain and snow showers arrive Monday evening
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Video from the Wausau Police Department shows officers helping a man who was stranded on the...
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Enlistment for the Wisconsin National Guard was down 40% in 2022
Wisconsin National Guard facing challenges trying to recruit new soldiers
More clouds than sun, breezy and milder with showers this evening.
First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening
The Taste N Glow Balloon Festival happens July 7-9 west of Wausau
Preparations in full swing for Taste N Glow Balloon Fest
A fire which started in a dryer was quickly put out at Wausau Cleaners Monday
No injuries reported at Wausau laundromat fire