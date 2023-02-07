First Alert Weather: Mild highs continue, messy weather possible Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You won’t need to wear extra layers Tuesday morning as temperatures start off rather mild in the mid-30s. But, use caution when traveling during the morning commute as roads are being reported as slick. Highs will make a run to the 40s Wednesday, followed by a weather maker Thursday, bringing accumulating snow and possible freezing rain.

Consistent temperatures in the mid-30s Tuesday (WSAW)

Breezy winds at times Tuesday (WSAW)

Aside from the slick roads, not a bad start to your Tuesday morning with temperatures about 25-30 degrees warmer than the morning before. Clouds and fog during the morning, with possible clouds clearing just before sunset Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be consistent with morning temperatures, in the mid-30s. In wake of the frontal system Monday night, winds will be breezy gusting up to 25 mph. Partly cloudy skies and less breezy Wednesday. High temperatures will be warmer, making a run to 40.

Temperature trend over the next 10 days keeps us mild and making a run to the 40s a few days (WSAW)

A messy weather maker looks to track into the region Thursday. Precipitation will track north starting early Thursday. Accumulating snow looks likely during the morning hours, but as temperatures warm above freezing point heading into the afternoon, the region will see a switch over to the a snow and freezing rain mixture. We will be monitoring and tracking this system closely throughout the next few days, for the possibility of a First Alert Weather Day during that time, due to the threat for heavy snowfall. At this time, we are expecting snowfall over Wisconsin, it will be a question of where the heavy snow line sets up and if it crosses into central Wisconsin.

Snow moving in Thursday morning (WSAW)

Above freezing point temperatures by the afternoon Thursday which will allow for a snow mixture to fall (WSAW)

As temperatures cool back down Thursday night, some additional snow could accumulate (WSAW)

Seasonal temperatures return for the end of the week and last into the weekend, as more sunshine pushes back into Wisconsin.

