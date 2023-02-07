News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day Thursday morning - Friday morning

A messy winter system arrives Thursday morning bringing heavy wet snow to the region. Snow could mix with freezing rain.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from Thursday morning through Friday morning due to a band of heavy wet snow producing 3-6 inches over Central Wisconsin. Travel conditions will be messy, regardless of snow amounts. Ice accumulations possible if freezing rain mixes in with snow.

Accumulating snow looks likely during the morning hours Thursday, but as temperatures warm above freezing point heading into the afternoon, the region could see a switch over to the a snow and freezing rain mixture.

Temperatures will cool back down below-freezing heading into Thursday night and early Friday morning. Another band of snow will move through, dropping another 1-2 inches of snow during this time period.

In total, snow accumulations will range from a trace up to 6 inches. Areas south of HWY 29 corridor to pick up a 3-6 inch snowfall range, while areas further north will range from a trace up to 3 inches. Regardless of the snow totals, you will need to shovel the driveway Thursday evening or Friday morning. This type of snow will be harder to shovel as it is heavy and wet. Make sure to take frequent breaks when shoveling.

Travel conditions throughout Thursday will be messy. Even if roads get plowed, be aware of icy strecthes and wetness across North-Central Wisconsin.

