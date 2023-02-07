First Alert Weather Day Thursday morning - Friday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from Thursday morning through Friday morning due to a band of heavy wet snow producing 3-6 inches over Central Wisconsin. Travel conditions will be messy, regardless of snow amounts. Ice accumulations possible if freezing rain mixes in with snow.

CLOSINGS | WISCONSIN ROAD CONDITIONS | WSAW NEWS & WEATHER APPS | SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A First Alert Day in effect from Thursday morning through Friday morning to a mix winter system (WSAW)

Accumulating snow looks likely during the morning hours Thursday, but as temperatures warm above freezing point heading into the afternoon, the region could see a switch over to the a snow and freezing rain mixture.

Snow band moves in Thursday morning during the commute hours south of HWY 29, continuing to lift north (WSAW)

Snow will mix with sleet or freezing rain by the afternoon Thursday as temperatures warm above freezing (WSAW)

Temperatures will cool back down below-freezing heading into Thursday night and early Friday morning. Another band of snow will move through, dropping another 1-2 inches of snow during this time period.

Another band of snow to move in late Thursday bringing another 1-2 inches of snow (WSAW)

Lingering snow showers into early Friday morning as the system clears (WSAW)

In total, snow accumulations will range from a trace up to 6 inches. Areas south of HWY 29 corridor to pick up a 3-6 inch snowfall range, while areas further north will range from a trace up to 3 inches. Regardless of the snow totals, you will need to shovel the driveway Thursday evening or Friday morning. This type of snow will be harder to shovel as it is heavy and wet. Make sure to take frequent breaks when shoveling.

Snow totals will range between a trace to 6 inches. The heaviest amount of snow to fall south of HWY 29 (WSAW)

Travel conditions throughout Thursday will be messy. Even if roads get plowed, be aware of icy strecthes and wetness across North-Central Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.