News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

East River Collaborative look to limit damage, improve rebound from flooding in Green Bay area

Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know.
By Emily Beier
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Deputy Insurance Commissioner met with the East River Collaborative to tour within Greater Green Bay to show the areas most at risk for flooding.

The East River Collaborative is a group of several organizations that is grant-funded by The Nature Conservancy, Wisconsin Sea Grant, NEW water and UW-Madison’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. The group was created after flooding in the Green Bay area in 2019 caused 37 homes to be condemned. The East River Collaborative is focused on a watershed-based approach to resilience planning and water resource management.

Wisconsin Deputy Insurance Commissioner Rachel Cissne Carabell sat down to talk and learn more about the several findings from studies conducted by the East River Collaborative that highlighted the improvements and remedies the community and homeowners can take to improve flooding resiliency.

“It’s not just mitigating flooding, It’s also increasing resiliency in the community, increasing economic productivity, making sure homes and businesses aren’t in the floodway anymore and incorporating more green and nature-based solutions in this practice and into the region,” explained Kayla Wandsnider the East River Community Resilience Coordinator. She adds that there are multiple benefits to improving the flooding resiliency. “Which is going to help increase infiltration, water when it falls, is going to be able to be managed on the land and deep into the ground, deep root plants are going to help with that it’s going to be more sustainable.”

The Deputy Commissioner said the East River Collaborative is working towards the right direction with connecting with the communities within the watershed and beyond to improve the flooding resiliency but it’s vital homeowners understand the risk.

“The communities around here that are in a flood plain, they have such a high risk of a flood experience, that it’s really important they understand what steps they can take to protect themselves and protect their community,” explained Rachel Cissne Carabell, the Deputy Insurance Commissioner.

According to FEMA, 40% of claims under the national flood insurance fall outside of the flood plain, which can be costly to a homeowner. Cissne Carabell adding that an inch of water can cause up to $25,000 in damages.

One of the ways you can protect yourself and your home is to learn more about the national flood insurance program.

To learn more about FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program, click HERE. To learn more about flood insurance from the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, click HERE.

Wisconsin's deputy insurance commissioner toured the East River, which has a history of flooding

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Hot air balloons in the air.
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Day Canceled Thursday - Snow threat diminished in central Wisconsin
Generic
All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County

Latest News

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) drives the baseline on Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the...
Hepburn scores 19, Wisconsin tops Penn State 79-74 in OT
You can drop off donations at Mobil in Rothschild during work hours. Monday-Thursday 4:30 am...
Rothschild Mobile collecting donations for earthquake surviviors in Turkey
Jake Buchanan had 10 points in the Pointers' 69-62 loss to UW-River Falls.
UWSP men suffer tough conference loss to UW-River Falls
Kidney donor Mark Scotch receives award from Rep. Testin and Mayor Wiza.
Stevens Point man honored after donating kidney, raising awareness
Collecting Donations for Earthquake Survivors
Collecting Donations for Earthquake Survivors