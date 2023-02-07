News and First Alert Weather App
Boozy Book Fair returns to Stevens Point this weekend

(Source: Michael Barnes/KSLA News 12)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boozy Book Fair is back with all the nostalgia of the Scholastic Book Fair mixed with some books on tap.

District 1 Brewing Company, located at 200 Division St. N, Unit G, in Stevens Point, will be hosting the event on Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

The booksellers from Bound to Happen Books are popping up with a Valentine’s Day Book Fair. “Valentine’s Day should be a day for everyone; whether you’re there on a date, to stock up on some steamy romance books, or because you hate Valentine’s Day but love books, you’re bound to find something you love,” stated Lyn Ciurro, co-owner of Bound to Happen Books.

Entry will be free of charge. All they ask is that attendees be 21 and older, or 18 and older but accompanied by a legal guardian, even if you are just attending the Book Fair and not going to the bar.

District 1 Brewing Company will be operating its micro-brewery and tasting room throughout the Boozy Book Fair, so attendees can sip locally brewed beers as they wander through the Book Fair. They are also offering a special sour beer that can only be purchased with a receipt of a book purchased at the Book Fair.

For more information about the event, click here.

