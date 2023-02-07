2023 sturgeon spearing season to open this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR is preparing for the sturgeon spearing season opener on Feb. 11, giving spearers a chance to harvest Wisconsin’s largest and oldest fish species.

With one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America, the Winnebago System supports an annual spearing season that will run for a maximum of 16 days or until any of the predetermined harvest caps have been met.

This year’s harvest caps have been set at:

WATERBODY JUVENILE FEMALES ADULT FEMALES MALES Upriver Lakes 70 79 246 Lake Winnebago 280 714 985 Winnebago System 350 793 1231

The sturgeon spearing season is usually dictated in part by the water clarity of the Upriver Lakes and Lake Winnebago. Warmer temperatures this winter has prevented biologists from safely conducting water clarity assessments until this week. There is an average of 13 ft. of water clarity around Lake Winnebago with generally clearer water on the eastern shores as well as farther from shores along the west side of the lake.

With better water clarity this year, the DNR expects to see a good harvest, though the warm weather could deteriorate ice conditions which may reduce spearing success. Low chironomid densities, such as lake flys and red worms, have been recorded this year which may also impact sturgeon distribution around Lake Winnebago.

The DNR reminds spearers that once they have successfully speared a sturgeon, the tag must be validated by tearing off the bottom portion. The sturgeon must then be brought to an official registration station and registered by 2 p.m. on the day it was speared. Any sturgeon harvested must also be registered at a site from where the sturgeon was speared at.

Visit the 2023 sturgeon spearing regulations website for more information.

