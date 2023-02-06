News and First Alert Weather App
Weiner dog winner announced from sold out Cyclones game

Weiner dog Hatley won the 2nd annual Weiner Dog Races during the Cyclones hockey game.
Weiner dog Hatley won the 2nd annual Weiner Dog Races during the Cyclones hockey game.(Wausau Cyclones)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races on Saturday night during the first and second intermissions.

Hatley earned the title as the 2nd annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out Boomer and Oscar.

The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds from throughout northcentral Wisconsin. The event raised a total of $881 for New Life Pet Adoption Center through chuck-a-puck, a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from specialty Cyclones Wiener Dog Race merchandise.

The center was formed as a no-kill center in 2000 for the purpose of placing more adoptable companion animals into loving and caring homes.

Visit wausaucyclones.com for tickets and an updated list of upcoming promotional nights.

