Weiner dog winner announced from sold out Cyclones game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races on Saturday night during the first and second intermissions.

Hatley earned the title as the 2nd annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out Boomer and Oscar.

The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds from throughout northcentral Wisconsin. The event raised a total of $881 for New Life Pet Adoption Center through chuck-a-puck, a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from specialty Cyclones Wiener Dog Race merchandise.

The center was formed as a no-kill center in 2000 for the purpose of placing more adoptable companion animals into loving and caring homes.

