Stevens Point Health Services looking to show some love to their residents this Valentine’s Day

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Looking to spread some love this Valentine’s Day? You can send a card to the residents at Stevens Point Health Services.

Staff at the skilled nursing and rehab center are asking the community to send in or drop off Valentine’s Day cards. They hope to receive at least 100 cards by February 14th.

You can send cards to Stevens Point Health Services, Attn: Beck Rossman, 1800 Sherman Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54481.

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Cupid's arrow is coming our way. So you can make our residents' day! Thought we would... Posted by Stevens Point Health Services on Friday, January 27, 2023

