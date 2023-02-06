News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point Health Services looking to show some love to their residents this Valentine’s Day

(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Looking to spread some love this Valentine’s Day? You can send a card to the residents at Stevens Point Health Services.

Staff at the skilled nursing and rehab center are asking the community to send in or drop off Valentine’s Day cards. They hope to receive at least 100 cards by February 14th.

You can send cards to Stevens Point Health Services, Attn: Beck Rossman, 1800 Sherman Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54481.

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Cupid's arrow is coming our way. So you can make our residents' day! Thought we would...

Posted by Stevens Point Health Services on Friday, January 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow showers north, rain showers or freezing drizzle south Monday night.
First Alert Weather: Light rain, freezing rain and snow showers arrive Monday evening
Maddie wants Aaron Rodgers to come to Lambeau Field on February 16th.
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Video from the Wausau Police Department shows officers helping a man who was stranded on the...
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Tickets are available at both Wausau area Woodson YMCA locations
Woodson YMCA offering 31st annual Father Daughter Dance Saturday
Sunrise 7 - Feb. 6, 2023
7 Things You Need to Know - Feb. 6, 2023
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Amherst man charged with murder pleads not guilty