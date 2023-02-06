News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Smart watch alerts first responders to motorcyclist who fell off cliff

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from...
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, Utah (Gray News) – A motorcyclist has his smart watch to thank for potentially saving his life.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a crash alert from the man’s smart watch he was wearing.

Deputies arrived on the scene, and several agencies aided in locating the man.

A helicopter was unable to land due to the crash location, so rescue teams set up ropes to get the man stabilized and into the Life Flight helicopter.

It took rescue crews nearly four hours to bring the man to safety. He was flown to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man was improving and is expected to recover.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maddie wants Aaron Rodgers to come to Lambeau Field on February 16th.
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau
Snow showers north, rain showers or freezing drizzle south Monday night.
First Alert Weather: Light rain, freezing rain and snow showers arrive Monday evening
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Video from the Wausau Police Department shows officers helping a man who was stranded on the...
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

A fire which started in a dryer was quickly put out at Wausau Cleaners Monday
No injuries reported at Wausau laundromat fire
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 3,400
FILE - The case has been referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation,...
Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off...
White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins