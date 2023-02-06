Rhinelander School District program to host 10th annual ski clinic

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program, along with Coaster’s Cycle Works, will be hosting a cross-country ski clinic for the community.

The event will take place on Feb. 18 at Rhinelander High School from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. All ages are welcome to participate and the registration fee is $10 per person.

Participants will learn the basics of cross-country skiing. For those that do not own skis, contact Mike Bellile at 715-224-3522 and provide your height, weight, and shoe size, or stop by Coasters Cycle Works in Tomahawk to get fitted prior to Feb. 17. Equipment will be provided and there is no charge. Participants may bring their own equipment if they choose.

Pre-registration is required for all classes and space is limited. Online registration is available with a credit or debit card and paper registration is available by mail or drop-off.

To register, visit the ‘Community’ section of the School District of Rhinelander website here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.