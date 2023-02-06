News and First Alert Weather App
North Wood Blooms using ‘Sponsor a Stem’ campaign to provide random acts of kindness towards local health care workers

'Sponsor a Stem' began as a way to thank health care workers and teachers for their work during...
'Sponsor a Stem' began as a way to thank health care workers and teachers for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - North Wood Blooms isn’t your ordinary floral shop. They carefully craft wooden flowers, ones that stand out above a typical flower.

“They do not need water, they can last forever, they’re made of natural materials, so they still have that really organic feel and look to them,” says Andi Gretzinger, Owner, Northwoods Blooms LLC. “They’re fully customizable and they ship really well.”

After Gretzinger started out in her business in her studio in 2017, North Wood Blooms has grown to sending shipments as far as Puerto Rico and Germany. Doing their part to add more color to the world.

“I just believe that the world isn’t as beautiful as it could always be. It’s not as joyous as it could always be,” says Gretzinger. “And so if we can have a small part in making the world a little brighter, a little more beautiful, a little more kind, then that’s something that I would like our products to do.”

In 2021, North Wood Blooms started their ‘Sponsor a Stem’ program as a way to thank health care workers and teachers.

After dealing with blood clot issues and emergency surgeries during pregnancies, the program has a special meaning for gretzinger.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for modern medicine,” says Gretzinger. “So it’s really nice to be able to thank the doctors that have saved my life at that hospital, as well.”

Two years later, the program is available for anyone to partake in. Giving people a simple, yet meaningful way to thank our heath care workers.

“It’s kind of a way to share that thank you when you don’t know what to do,” says Gretzinger. “This is something that you can do. It’s an option, it’s fairly painless and quick that it’s a good way to kind of join in and just say we appreciate you, we thank you for what you do and keep going.”

For just $5, North Wood Blooms will sponsor a single stem rose to be sent to your choice of ten different local health care locations.

To learn how you can help, click here.

