No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire at a Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to Wausau Cleaners on west Stewart Ave around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a dryer on fire. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke but was contained to just one dryer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.