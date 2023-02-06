News and First Alert Weather App
No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat

A dryer caught fire and was quickly extinguished at Wausau Cleaners dry cleaning and laundromat Monday afternoon
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire at a Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to Wausau Cleaners on west Stewart Ave around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a dryer on fire. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke but was contained to just one dryer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

