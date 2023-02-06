News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing license to Wisconsin

(Storyblocks.com)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents.

“This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”

Around half of the U.S. has some form of a lifetime fishing license, including Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio. The cost of the license varies by state, with fees running from around $200 up to the $2,000 range. The current proposal would place Wisconsin somewhere in the middle, as the price per license is set at thirty times the fee of a resident annual fishing license, which is currently sold for $19.25.

Wisconsin resident fishing licenses consistently generate around $9-$10 million in revenue for the DNR conservation fund, which funds various fish and wildlife management projects. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make a long-term commitment to their sport and to the future of fishing and conservation here in Wisconsin.”

A similar proposal introduced by Rep. Tusler and Sen. Testin in late 2019 did not become law, but did earn broad bi-partisan support along with the backing of the Wisconsin chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maddie wants Aaron Rodgers to come to Lambeau Field on February 16th.
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau
Snow showers north, rain showers or freezing drizzle south Monday night.
First Alert Weather: Light rain, freezing rain and snow showers arrive Monday evening
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Video from the Wausau Police Department shows officers helping a man who was stranded on the...
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

A fire which started in a dryer was quickly put out at Wausau Cleaners Monday
No injuries reported at Wausau laundromat fire
Dryer fire at Wausau Cleaners
No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat
Rhinelander School District program to host 10th annual ski clinic
More clouds than sun, breezy and milder with showers this evening.
First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening