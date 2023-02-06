News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening

Gusty winds will help temps warm up quickly Monday with rain, sleet and snow showers developing just after sunset, with freezing rain, sleet & snow possible.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.

More clouds than sun, breezy and milder with showers this evening.
More clouds than sun, breezy and milder with showers this evening.(WSAW)

Temperatures will warm up a few degrees as this system rolls through, which will turn most forms of “preslopitation” into snow across the Northwoods, with a rain/snow shower mix in central Wisconsin throughout the early morning hours Tuesday morning. Slushy snow accumulations up to and around an inch, are possible this evening for areas mainly north of WI Highway 64.

Areas of ice possible along WI 29 from 6pm - 9pm Monday evening.
Areas of ice possible along WI 29 from 6pm - 9pm Monday evening.(WSAW)

Sunshine returns for the latter part of Tuesday and again Wednesday, as temperatures begin to warm up a bit more for this week. A more impressive and stronger storm system is expected to arrive Thursday, with the potential for a very strong winter storm across parts of Wisconsin. We will be monitoring and tracking this system closely throughout the next few days, for the possibility of a First Alert Weather Day during that time, due to the threat for heavy snowfall. At this time, we are expecting snowfall over Wisconsin, it will be a question of where the heavy snow line sets up and if it crosses into central Wisconsin.

Seasonal temperatures return for the end of the week and last into the weekend, as more sunshine pushes back into Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

