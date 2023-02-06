News and First Alert Weather App
Amherst man charged with murder pleads not guilty

Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide(Portage County Jail)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The 78-year-old Amherst man accused of shooting and killing an elderly man has pleaded not guilty to 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Miles Bradley remains in the Portage County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. The shooting happened Nov. 27.

Investigators responded to a home on Yellow Brick Road in the town of Amherst around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Inside the home, they found the body of Clarence Banks, 92. Bradley was arrested at the scene.

Investigators said Bradley and another person lived at the home. Banks was visiting the other individual who is his relative. Also inside the residence at the time of this incident was a fourth person who is a relative to Banks and the other homeowner.

Investigators said before Banks was shot and killed, Bradley and the other person who lived at the home got into an argument. During the argument, Bradley armed himself with a handgun and made statements he was going to kill Banks.

Banks exited his bedroom in the basement of the residence and started to walk up the stairs to investigate what the argument was between Bradley and the other individual. Investigators said while Banks walked up the stairs from the basement, Bradley shot and killed Banks.

A jury trial is scheduled for August.

